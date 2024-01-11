BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for two people who allegedly attempted to fraudulently use a credit card at Best Buy.

Police say the alleged incident happened when a man and woman entered the Best Buy on Rosedale Highway around 10:20 a.m. on Nov. 24, 2023, and attempted to use a fraudulent credit card.

The man is described as being in his 30s, at the time of the incident he was wearing a white baseball hat, a black shirt and blue pants.

The woman is described as in her 30s with brown hair, at the time of the incident she wore a black leather jacket, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Detective B. Eby at 661-326-3557 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.