BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying a man who stole a vehicle on Jan 18. in southwest Bakersfield, according to officials.

BPD said the auto theft happened in the 5000 block of Gosford Road, just south of Pacheco Road. Although the car was later recovered, investigators are looking to identify the suspect.

The suspect is described as an adult Hispanic man in his 20’s or 30’s. He has a thin build with a goatee and was last seen wearing a black Hustler sweatshirt, according to the release.

If you have any information on the suspect’s whereabouts, call BPD at 661-327-7111.