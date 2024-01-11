BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are searching for a suspect who allegedly stole a bicycle from a GET Bus bike rack, according to the department.

Officials said the suspect was waiting at a GET bus stop in the 2300 block of South Union Ave. and allegedly stole a bike from the bike rack on the front of the bus when it came to a stop.

Police described the man as being in his 30’s with a medium build, possibly transient, who was wearing a black jacket and dark colored pants.

Anyone with information on the suspects whereabouts or identity is asked to call Detective T. Lewis at 661-326-3558 or BPD at 661-327-7111.