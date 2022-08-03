BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for an attempted theft suspect they said caused $6,000 worth of damage to an ATM machine last month.

The incident happened on June 18 on the 5000 block of California Avenue. Officials said the suspect was not able to retrieve any money from the ATM.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man, 30s or 40s, unshaven with a thin build. He was seen wearing a black polo shirt, red baseball cap, black short and black shoes.

Anyone with information should call Detective Chris Peck at (661) 326-3519 or BPD at (661) 327-7111.