BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department disputed a study’s claim that said Bakersfield has the most home burglaries in the nation.

The police department provided tips for residents on how to keep their home safe.

The study the police department disputed was by Insurify claiming Bakersfield has the highest number of reported home burglaries with 847 burglaries per 100,000 residents and the national average is 347 per 100,000 residents.

Insurify is an insurance agency that offers auto and home insurance.

A story based on the Insurify report appeared on KGET.com on May 9.

The police department said it is not clear where the numbers are from and the city’s crime records of the past three years do not support the study’s claims. Insurify said its team used the FBI’s most recent Uniform Crime Reporting data.

The department shared the city’s own data of burglaries per 100,000 residents.

According to BPD, in 2022 the rate was 201 burglaries per 100,000 residents, in 2021 the rate was 180 burglaries per 100,000 residents and in 2020 the rate was 226 burglaries per 100,000 residents within city limits.

The department shared steps homeowners and renters can take to keep their properties safe:

Lock windows and doors

Install security camera system Place security systems in visible areas Pace “Beware of Dog” signs outside Place “Smile You’re on Camera” signs in visible areas

Hide valuables in locked and creative spaces Avoid common spots like the bedroom Bolt any safes to the ground



If you’d like to set up a Neighborhood Watch, contact your Community Relations Unit at 661-326-3054.