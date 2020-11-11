UPDATE: Officers shot and wounded armed man following report of intruder on White Lane, police say

UPDATE (10:08 p.m.): Officers shot and wounded an armed man during a foot chase following a report of an intruder at a home on White Lane, police Sgt. Robert Pair said. The man was struck at least once and had what the sergeant described as minor injuries.

A gun was recovered. Pair said the officers involved in the incident were wearing body cameras and the footage will be released later in the investigation.

The events leading to the shooting began at about 7:26 p.m. when police received an emergency call from a resident who said an intruder was inside their home. Officers arrived within minutes. They heard the sounds of an altercation coming form inside the residence and tried to force entry when they were met at the door by the caller, Pair said.

The resident said the intruder fled out the back door, and other responding officers encountered a man matching the intruder’s description, Pair said. They chased him and the shooting occurred.

No officers were injured, Pair said.

UPDATE (9:18 p.m.): Police say a person is in custody in connection with the shooting.

We are currently investigating an officer involved shooting in the 3800 block of White Ln. Suspect in custody.

Media staging near 3800 block of White Ln. — Bakersfield Police (@bakersfieldpd) November 11, 2020

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Police Department is responding to an officer-involved shooting at 3800 White Lane. The call went out shortly before 7:40 p.m. Tuesday night. According to a 17 News photographer on the scene, there is a heavy police presence at the area. The officer involved shooting reportedly stemmed from a call about a possible carjacking.

At this time, any injuries are unconfirmed by BPD.

This is a developing story and we will provide an update when more information becomes available