BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police department is asking for the community’s help identifying a woman suspected of burglarizing a T-Mobile store.

According to a release from BPD, the burglary happened on at the T-Mobile store located in the 2600 block of Mount Vernon Avenue and stole thousands of dollars worth of electronics.

The suspect is described as a woman between 20 to 30 years old and stands between 5 feet, 3 inches tall to 5 feet, 6 inches tall. The suspect has a thin build, long brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a greet jacket, blue jeans and Vans shoes.

Anyone with information regarding the burglary is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.