BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police have issued a reminder of a vehicle recall issued for Kia and Hyundai vehicles owners, which offers a free anti-theft software upgrade to prevent vehicles from starting during a method of thefts popularized on TikTok and other social media channels, according to Hyundai’s website.

Hyundai’s “Service Campaign 993” recall effort launched in February and aims to inform vehicle owners of the updated anti-theft software, according to Bakersfield police.

BPD has seen a rise in stolen vehicle investigations and asks the community to visit their local car dealership to be sure their vehicles are up to date with the newest software.

No 2022 or 2023 models are included in the recall list. The vehicle year and models that are included in the recall campaign are listed below:

Hyundai

2011-2020 Hyundai Elantra

2020-2021 Hyundai Venue

2012-2021 Hyundai Veloster

2018-2022 Hyundai Kona

2018-2022 Hyundai Accent

2011-2015 Hyundai Tucson

2013-2018 Hyundai Santa Fe

KIA

2015-2021 Kia Forte

2015-2021 Kia Optima

2015-2021 Kia Rio (all body styles)

2015-2021 Kia Sedona

2015-2016 Kia Sorento

2015-2021 Kia Soul

2015-2021 Kia Sportage

Police are requesting the community’s help in identifying anyone involved in the string of vehicle thefts around the city. Anyone with information is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.

