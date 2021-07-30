BPD releases footage of shooting of carjacking suspect

WARNING: This video contains explicit language.

BAKERSFIELD, CA (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department on Friday released video footage of an officer-involved shooting that occurred last month after a man allegedly led officers on a chase and attempted to carjack a vehicle.

The suspect, Juan Ramirez III, survived and has pleaded not guilty to nine charges including attempted carjacking and false imprisonment with violence. He’s next due in court Aug. 20.

Police identified the officer who fired as Senior Officer Chris Dalton, a 17-year veteran of the department.

An administrative review of the incident is ongoing.