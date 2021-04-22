BPD releases details of Christmas Day homicide

Homicide News
Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department has released details of a homicide that occurred on Christmas.

Just before 8 AM on December 25, the Bakersfield Fire Department requested BPD’s assistance after 62-year-old Delbert Benskin was found unresponsive at South Chester Avenue, near Planz Road. Benskin was taken to Kern Medical and pronounced dead the next day. The coroner’s office sent a press release about Benskin’s death after a 17 News inquiry, and an autopsy determined he died from blunt injuries.

BPD’s Public Information Officer, Sgt. Robert Pair, said the department had been investigating Benskin’s death as a homicide since the initial callout. No arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with more information can contact BPD at (661) 327-7111. In 2020, Kern County experienced a homicide every day from December 23 to December 26.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News