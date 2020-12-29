BPD releases body camera video of officer-involved shooting on Truxtun Avenue

WARNING: This video contains violence and explicit language. Watch at your discretion.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department has released body camera footage of the Nov. 30 officer-involved shooting on Truxtun Avenue.

The department said that while it has released the video, conclusions about whether the actions of the officers involved were legal and within department policy will not be made until the use of force investigation is complete and all facts are known.

“The public has a legitimate interest in obtaining timely and accurate information about police shootings, and the Bakersfield Police Department is committed to making that information available,” Chief Greg Terry said. “We will release the body worn camera footage of officers in critical incidents as soon as it is possible to do so without compromising an investigation. This is our commitment to accountability and professionalism.”

BPD said they received an emergency call around 3:14 p.m. on Nov. 30 about a man who stole a piece of heavy equipment, identified as a skiploader, from an area of road construction in the 2000 block of Truxtun Avenue. According to police, the man started driving the skiploader in the area.

Police said officers responded in a matter of minutes before the suspect fled from the skiploader into an older-model Nissan pickup truck. According to the department, officers confronted the suspect and an officer-involved shooting occurred.

The department said it was later determined that the suspect was brandishing a dark-colored phone

charging pack at the officers in an attempt to get the officers to take his life.

BPD said two officers were involved in the shooting, Sandeep Malhi and Kevin Shipton. One officer sustained minor injuries and was treated with first-aid only at the scene. Police said the suspect was struck at least once by the officers’ gunfire and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The involved officers remain on modified duty pending the completion of the investigation, according to BPD.