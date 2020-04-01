BPD releases body camera footage of officer-involved shooting in March

The Bakersfield Police Department has released body camera footage from the officer-involved shooting that took place in March.

The department said the shooting took place on March 18 in the 5400 block of Veneto Street. One of the officers on scene was equipped with a body-worn camera, and it captured a portion of the incident.

“The public has a legitimate interest in obtaining timely and accurate information about police shootings, and the Bakersfield Police Department is committed to making that information available,” Interim Chief Greg Terry said. “We will release the body-worn camera footage of officers in critical incidents as soon as it is possible to do so without compromising an investigation. This is our commitment to accountability and professionalism.”

This is the first BPD officer-involved shooting recorded by a body worn camera, the department said. BPD began issuing the cameras to officers starting last October. By July of this year, all officers are expected to be equipped with them.

The involved officer remains on modified duty pending a determination by the chief as to the appropriateness of his actions under state law and department policy, the department said.

The video, which does include strong language, can be found at https://bit.ly/2UxH6E6.