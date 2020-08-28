BPD releases body camera footage of officers shooting knife-wielding suspect who had stabbed three people

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department on Friday released surveillance video and body camera footage that captured officers fatally shooting a knife-wielding suspect who refused to drop the weapon and lunged at them.

The shooting happened Aug. 17 in the area of P Street and Brundage Lane. Everardo Gonzalez Santana, 65, was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Santana stabbed three people before his confrontation with officers, police said.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing and the officers involved remain on modified duty pending a review of the incident on whether the officers’ actions were within state law and department policy. The officers have been identified as Detective Jeffrey Martin and Officer Aaron Waddle.

Police Chief Greg Terry said the release of the video is in keeping with the department’s commitment to accountability and professionalism.

“The public has a legitimate interest in obtaining timely and

accurate information about police shootings, and the Bakersfield Police Department is committed to making that information available,” he said. “We will release the body worn camera footage

of officers in critical incidents as soon as it is possible to do so without compromising an investigation.”