BPD recommending felony domestic violence charge against assistant police chief

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police investigators have recommended a felony domestic violence charge be filed against Assistant Police Chief Evan Demestihas in connection with an incident that occurred outside a bar last week.

Police have submitted the case to the Kings County District Attorney’s office due to a conflict of interest with the Kern County District Attorney’s office, Sgt. Nathan McCauley said Thursday.

Demestihas is alleged to have assaulted a woman outside the VIP Lounge on California Avenue. Officers were called to the bar early Sept. 4 and spoke to the alleged victim.

Demestihas has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation’s outcome.

