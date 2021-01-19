BPD provides details on multiple arrests involving guns within past week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police on Tuesday provided details on multiple arrests involving firearms that occurred in the city during the past week.
Here are specifics of the arrests as contained in a department news release:
- Jan. 18, 3:29 a.m. — Officers called to a burglary in the 7600 block of Cassidy Court contacted a man who ran from them and discarded a loaded gun. The man, Charlie Mireles, 33, was arrested on charges including being a felon in possession of a firearm and carrying a concealed firearm.
- Jan. 18, 4:45 a.m. — An officer saw a man with a rifle in the area of a business burglary. He contacted the man, Michael Hernandez, 37, and found him in possession a loaded handgun that was reported stolen. Hernandez was arrested on charges of carrying a loaded firearm in public, possession of stolen property and other associated weapon violations.
- Jan. 17, 3:45 p.m. — A traffic stop in the area of Ming Avenue and Ashe Road resulted in the arrest of Christopher Hernandez, 23, on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. Police searched the vehicle and found Ecstasy pills consistent with possession for sales and a loaded, unregistered handgun. Hernandez was arrested on charges of DUI, possession of controlled substance while armed, carrying an unregistered firearm and possession of a controlled substance for sales.
- Jan. 16, 10:41 p.m. — A driver fled from police who tried to pull him over in the 2800 block of Q Street. While driving, Isaac Hill, 33, tossed a loaded, unregistered gun from the vehicle. He was taken into custody after the vehicle became disabled on railroad tracks, and arrested on a felony arrest warrant and charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, reckless evading and associated charges.
- Jan. 16, 6:48 p.m. — Officers found a loaded, unregistered gun and methamphetamine during a traffic stop in the 1000 block of Beale Avenue. Steven Noseff, 35, and Jeanne Cano, 32, were arrested on suspicion of being felons in possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance while armed.
- Jan. 15, 4 p.m. — Officers dispatched to a peace disturbance in the 4200 block of Adidas Avenue contacted 25-year-old Roy Flores, who was in possession of a loaded, unregistered rifle. Flores was arrested on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, violation of a criminal protective order, probationer in possession of a firearm and other related weapons violations.