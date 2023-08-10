BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield police officer who faced felony battery and vandalism charges has been granted entry to a mental health diversion program, according to the District Attorney’s office.

Charges will be dismissed if Damian Romero successfully completes the treatment program. A status update is scheduled Sept. 27.

Romero was off-duty and walking his dog on July 21 of last year when they were hit by a vehicle on Valleyview Drive in northeast Bakersfield, police said. He tracked the vehicle to a nearby apartment complex and confronted the driver.

The man reported Romero punched him then kicked him while he was down, breaking four ribs and his left wrist, according to court documents. There were no witnesses or video footage of the incident. Romero, listed in documents as 6-foot-2 and 235 pounds, admitted pushing the man to the ground, police said.

Romero remains on administrative leave, police said Thursday.