BPD officer charged with vandalism in connection with hit-and-run investigation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield Police Officer was arrested Thursday on suspicion of vandalism for allegedly damaging a cellphone during a hit-and-run investigation.

The arrest of Officer Nicholas Bell came after an internal investigation where multiple BPD employees reported the incident to supervisors, police said.

“The Bakersfield Police Department holds its employees to the highest standards of conduct,” a BPD release said. “While rare, incidents of officer misconduct are immediately and thoroughly investigated.”

On Jan. 17, Bell was investigating a hit-and-run crash in the 2300 block of M Street, police said. The suspect vehicle was found abandoned in the roadway and the driver had fled.

“During a search of the suspect vehicle, Officer Bell located a cellular telephone and he is alleged to have repeatedly thrown the telephone to the ground, damaging it while expressing frustration that the suspect had fled,” the release says.

The suspect was later identified and has no connection to the officer, police said.

Bell was placed on administrative leave while an investigation was conducted. Police recommended the vandalism charge.