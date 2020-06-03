BPD: No potential threats to The Marketplace, businesses not asked to close early

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department addressed social media rumors Tuesday by saying it has not received any credible information of potential threats at The Marketplace, nor has it asked business owners there to close early.

“This appears to have been miscommunication across social media platforms,” the department said in a release. “However, due to the attention social media has brought to The Marketplace, we will

conduct extra patrols in the area.”

Anyone with information regarding possible threats to The Marketplace or any other business is asked to call the BPD at 327-7111.