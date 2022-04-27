BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a man involved in a stabbing on March 27 in Downtown Bakersfield.

The incident happened at about 2:00 a.m. in the 1100 block of 19th Street. The suspect and the victim had gotten into an altercation when he took out a knife and stabbed the victim. The victim only sustained minor injuries.

The suspect fled westbound on foot and has yet to be located.

He is described as a white man with blue hair and a medium build.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective Carlos Arvizu at 661-326- 3953 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.