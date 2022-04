BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for a residential burglary.

The incident happened on April 1 at 4 p.m. in northwest Bakersfield near Reina Street and Allen Road.

Police describe the suspect as a White man in his late 20s with brown eyes, a medium build, and approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Miller of BPD at 661-852-7039.