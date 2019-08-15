BPD: Man wanted for vehicle burglary downtown

A man is wanted for a vehicle burglary that occurred in Downtown Bakersfield on July 31 in broad daylight.

The Bakersfield Police Department needs assistance in identifying the man.

The man committed the crime while he was in the parking lot of a convenience store located in the 2300 block of F Street in Downtown Bakersfield around 2:46 p.m.

The suspect is described as a white male adult, with an unknown height. He was wearing a black hat, black t-shirt, and blue jeans at the time of the burglary. He was driving a light blue, 1990’s Model mercury or Ford, 4-door sedan, with no license plates at the time of the burglary.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective Jeff Martin at 661-201-8610.