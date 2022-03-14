BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is wanted after being caught on camera stealing a motorcycle from a residence in central Bakersfield last month, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

On Feb. 25, around 6:30 a.m. a man stole a motorcycle from a residence on Donna Avenue near 1st Street, according to police.

The man is described as Hispanic, 25 to 30, slim build, 5-feet-8-inches to 5-feet-11-inches tall and clean-shaven, according to BPD. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, light blue jeans and gray shoes at the time of the theft.







If you have information regarding this incident or the identity of the man, call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.