BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police say a man identified earlier this year in connection with a double homicide has been interviewed by detectives and is no longer a person of interest.

Jovannie Ayon is no longer being sought by the Bakersfield Police Department, Sgt. Andrew Tipton said.

Tipton said no arrests have been made, and there is no other information to release regarding the Jan. 6 deaths of Deszesk Lavon Halliman Jr., 22, of Sacramento, and Saul Ramirez Jr., 28, of Bakersfield. Both men were found dead at a home on Darling Point Drive in southeast Bakersfield.

VIDEO PLAYER: A report from January 2023 about the homicide investigation.