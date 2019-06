Police investigate a shooting in the 1600 block of Wilson Road that left a man dead.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are investigating a South Bakersfield shooting that left a man dead late Monday night.

The shooting happened at around 11:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Wilson Road.

Police only described the victim as an adult male. He was taken to a local hospital and was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Bakersfield police at 327-7111.