BPD: Man hospitalized with ‘major injuries’ in South Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said a man was hospitalized with severe wounds following a shooting Thursday afternoon in South Bakersfield.

Bakersfield police said officers were called to an alley in the 800 block of Watts Drive for reports of a shooting at around 4:20 p.m.

Sgt. Jeff Paglia said officers found a man with gunshot wounds described as “major.” The man was taken to a hospital but his condition is unknown.

Initially, police officials told 17 News over the phone one person died in the shooting.

Investigators were canvassing the scene, looking for any witnesses to the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Bakersfield police at 327-7111.