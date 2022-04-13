BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department found a man dead in an apartment during a welfare check in southwest Bakersfield Tuesday.

Around 1:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to an apartment on Nordic Drive near Valhalla Drive to conduct a welfare check on a man, according to BPD. When police arrived they found a man dead and determined the death suspicious. BPD is investigating the death as a homicide.

There is no suspect information at this time.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Kern County Coroner’s Office at a later time.

If you have information regarding this case, contact Detective Jesse Perez at 661-326-3593, or call the department at 661-327-7111.