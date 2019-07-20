BPD: Man brandishes knife, throws, nearly hits officer during restraining order violation call

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 26-year-old man suspected of violating a restraining order, is under arrest after he allegedly threw a knife at an officer who responded to the call, according to Bakersfield police.

The Bakersfield Police Department said officers were called to the 3700 block of Q Street just before 8 p.m. for a call of a violation of a restraining order.

Police said when officers arrived, the man fled, but was eventually tracked to the 3500 block of Q Street. The man was identified was identified by police as Elijah Yepez of Bakersfield.

According to a release from the department, when officers confronted Yepez, Yepez was uncooperative, ignoring commands and brandished a knife.

Police said Yepez threw the knife at one of the officers, but it did not hit the officer.

The officers, police said, used non-lethal force to subdue Yepez and take him into custody.

Yepez was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries.

Yepez was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, resisting arrest with violence, weapons possession, violating a restraining order and other drug-related charges.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Bakersfield police at 327-7111.