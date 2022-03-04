BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that occurred at the Fastrip on 34th Street North of downtown Bakersfield last month, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

The man arrested was Keith Tobler, 31, of Bakersfield, according to BPD. He was arrested on Thursday just after 6 p.m. on 28th Street near San Dimas Street, about six blocks from where the shooting took place.

The shooting happened around 10 a.m. on Feb. 11, at the Fastrip located at 34th and Q streets, according to BPD. The man shot has survived.

Tobler faces charges of attempted murder and multiple weapons offenses including possession of a firearm by a felon and violation of parole. He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday at 3 p.m.