BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has been arrested in connection to the shooting that left a man and woman in the hospital critically wounded Saturday, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Police arrested Daniel Moran, 28 of Bakersfield, on Belle Terrace near New Stine Road on Wednesday night, according to BPD.

Around 4 a.m. on Saturday officers were dispatched to Belle Terrace just east of New Stine Road for reports of a shooting, according to the department. When officers arrived they located a man and woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Moran faces two counts of attempted murder and was booked into the Kern County Jail, according to police. He is due in court on Friday. Moran also faces charges of carjacking and two counts of resisting arrest.

If you have any information regarding this case, call Detective T. Hernandez at 661-326-3501 or the department at 661-327-7111.