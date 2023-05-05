BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 20-year-old Bakersfield man was arrested Friday on suspicion of sex-related offenses with at least three juvenile victims, police said.

Walter Gray Jr. was taken into custody around 11 a.m. after a warrant was served in the 300 block of Madison Street, according to a release from the Bakersfield Police Department. He was being held on $150,000 bail and scheduled for a court hearing Tuesday.

Police said there are potential unidentified victims.

An investigation began in September involving an underage victim of “sextortion.” Other victims were identified and police established the suspect lived in Bakersfield, according to the release.

The identified victims are local, police said.

The FBI defines sextortion as when an adult contacts a juvenile “on any site, app, messaging platform, or game” and convinces them to send sexually explicit photos or video, then threatens to make the material public if the victim doesn’t send more sexually explicit material or pay them.

Police are asking sextortion victims of Gray to call Detective Chad Ott at 661-326-3871 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.