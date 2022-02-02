BPD: Man arrested for multiple burglaries, officers deliver stolen mail

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has been arrested in connection to three burglaries including mail theft. Officers later returned that mail to the owners, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday, officers stopped a vehicle in southwest Bakersfield in the area of Ming Avenue and Stine Road, according to BPD. The vehicle had previously been identified in connection with a residential burglary on Jan. 30 on Pemberely Passage Avenue near Ming Avenue and South Allen Road.

When officers contacted the driver of the vehicle they were provided with “false identifying information,” according to BPD. The driver was later identified as Joel Nunez, 31, an AB 109 early release non-violent offender.

Officers searched the vehicle and found several burglary tools, stolen property and stolen mail, according to police. The stolen items were linked to three other burglaries, one business and two residential. A large amount of the stolen mail had been stolen from a community mailbox in the area of Heath Road and Johnson Road.

Nunez was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail for multiple counts of burglary, possession of stolen property, possession of burglary tools and false identification to a peace officer, according to BPD.

Police said after Nunez was arrested and booked, officers delivered the stolen mail back to its owners.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.