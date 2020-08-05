BPD makes stolen vehicle arrest Tuesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department made an arrest while conducting a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle Tuesday night. Police arrested Matthew Elianow on Dracena Street, near H Street around 10:30 p.m.

Officers conducted a search on the vehicle and found a loaded unregistered handgun, sawed-off rifle and methamphetamine. Elianow was subsequently arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of narcotics for sale and weapons charges.



Courtesy: Bakersfield Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.