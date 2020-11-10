BPD makes several firearm-related arrests over the weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department made several firearm-related arrests over the weekend in an effort to disrupt and impact the cycle of local gang violence.









On Friday, Nov. 6, officers responded to a vehicle collision in the intersection of Kern Street and East Truxtun Avenue at approximately 11:26 p.m. A single vehicle had struck the center median of the roadway and became disabled. According to BPD, the driver of the vehicle was contacted while attempting to walk away, identified as 24-year-old Edwin Martinez-Sandoval. BPD said Martinez-Sandoval was found to be exhibiting signs of alcohol intoxication.

A search of his person revealed a loaded stolen firearm in his waistband, according to BPD. A search of his vehicle incident to his arrest revealed indicia of the illegal sale of marijuana. BPD said Martinez-Sandoval was placed under arrest for possession of a stolen firearm, driving under the influence of alcohol, possession of stolen property, and associated weapon violations.

On Saturday, Nov. 7, officers conducted a vehicle code enforcement stop in the 3500 block of California Avenue at about 12:09 a.m. The driver of the vehicle, Dshawn Rhodes, was found to be on Post Release Community Supervision. According to BPD, a probation compliance search of the vehicle revealed a loaded, unregistered firearm. Rhodes was placed under arrest for a pre-existing felony arrest warrant (unrelated), felon in possession of a firearm and other associated weapon violation charges.

Later that morning, officers conducted a vehicle code enforcement stop in the 300 block of Jeffrey Street at approximately 12:54 a.m. The driver, 44-year-old Gerardo Sanchez, was found to be driving with a suspended license, according to BPD. Police said a search incident to his license status revealed a loaded, unserialized firearm and usable amount of methamphetamine. BPD said Sanchez was placed under arrest for felon in possession of a firearm, possession of methamphetamine and associated weapon violation charges.

According to BPD, officers made a traffic enforcement stop in the 9600 block of Retail Drive at about 2:04 a.m on Sunday, Nov. 8. During a probation search of the vehicle a loaded, officers said an unregistered firearm was located. Travion Cotton, 29, was placed under arrest for gang participation and associated weapon violation charges.

Anyone with information regarding these investigations are encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.