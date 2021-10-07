BPD makes arrest in Tevis Junior High School threat

Related Content UPDATE: BPD makes arrest in Thompson Junior High School threat

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a 13-year-old boy in connection with a social media threat against faculty and students at Tevis Junior High School.

Bakersfield Police made the arrest on Wednesday. The boy is a student at Tevis Junior High, according to BPD. The investigation revealed that there appeared to be no means or intent to follow through with the threat in this incident; however, threats made via social media are prohibited by California law. This is the second arrest made this week in connection to social media threats.

BPD says all incidents of school threats are taken seriously and investigated thoroughly. Several threats were made on social media last weekend against Edison Middle School, Golden Valley High School and Thompson Junior High School as well. BPD arrested a 14-year-old girl in connection with a social media threat against faculty and students at Thompson Junior High School.