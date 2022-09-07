BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department made an arrest Tuesday in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in late August on Union Avenue.

Officers arrested Oswaldo Juarez Arciniega, 25, of Bakersfield at Kern Canyon Road just after 2 p.m., according to the department.

Arciniega was taken to Kern County Jail on suspicion of hit-and-run resulting in death, according to police.

When officers arrived at the scene on Aug. 20 they found a woman suffering from major injuries, according to the department. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The department said the woman’s identity will be released later by the Kern County coroner’s office.