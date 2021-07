BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a woman who allegedly abducted three of her kids this morning.

The department said the parental kidnapping took place at around 8:41 a.m. in the 100 block of Tulare Street. Three children are believed to be with the woman, ages 1, 12 and 13. A description of the vehicle and suspect have not yet been provided.

This article will be updated once more information becomes available.