BPD looking for woman wanted for breaking front door of a Jack in the Box

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a suspect in a vandalism at a Jack in the Box earlier this year.

The department said the incident occurred on March 23 at the Jack in the Box located at 4200 Chester Ave. The suspect attempted to open the locked front door of the business before throwing a rock at the glass door.

The suspect is described as a white woman with long brown hair. She was wearing blue jeans, a grey or black shirt, a black jacket and black and white sneakers.

BPD is also looking for a suspect in a separate vandalism that took place last month at the Jack in the Box on Stine Road.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ whereabouts is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.