BPD looking for woman wanted for brandishing firearm

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a woman wanted for brandishing a firearm.

The department said the incident took place on Feb. 22 in the 1300 block of Murdock Street during an argument over parking. The suspect is described as a 50-year-old Hispanic woman with a dark complexion, black hair and brown eyes.

She is possibly armed with a revolver-style handgun, BPD said.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s location is urged to call the department at 661-327-7111.