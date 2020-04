The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a suspect wanted for a theft at Famous Footwear in February.

The department said the incident occurred on Feb. 7 at the Famous Footwear located at 5243 Gosford Road. The suspect is described as a black woman in her late 20’s, 160 pounds and 6 feet tall. She was wearing blue jeans and blue shirt and driving an older-model gray sedan.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is encouraged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.