BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a catalytic converter theft on March 19 in east Bakersfield.

The incident occurred at approximately 6:00 p.m. in the 2500 block of Mt. Vernon Avenue.

The suspect is described as a woman in her 30s, five feet three inches tall, 120 to 140 pounds, with long brown hair, a tattoo on her left wrist and a tattoo similar to a paw print on her chest.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective Otterness at 661-852-7006 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.