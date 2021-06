BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle involved in a March hit-and-run.

The department said the collision happened at around 8:16 p.m. on March 17 in the 9900 block of Hageman Road. The vehicle is described as a white lifted Chevrolet truck with large black wheels and a black grill.

Anyone with information on the vehicle’s location is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.