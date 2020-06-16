BPD looking for vehicle involved in injury hit and run

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a vehicle involved in an injury hit-and run last month.

The department said the collision occurred on May 3 at around 6:29 a.m. in the area of Reina

Road and Abe Drive. The vehicle collided with a bicyclist, causing the bicyclist to suffer moderate injuries.

The vehicle is described as a silver 2013-model Honda Civic. The vehicle has damage to the front driver side fender and rear driver’s side taillight, according to the department.

Anyone with information on the vehicle’s location is urged to call Officer Antonio Orozco at 661-326-

3960 or 661-327-7111.