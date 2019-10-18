BPD looking for two wanted in store burglary

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for two suspects wanted for questioning in connection with a burglary.

The department said the burglary occurred on Oct. 2 at around 4 a.m. The suspects burglarized Fred Cummings Motor Sports, 2211 Chester Avenue, and stole two Honda generators. The suspects are described as a white or Hispanic man wearing a red-and-black zip-up hooded jacket and black pants and a woman wearing all black, with long blonde hair.

The suspects left in a vehicle described as a late 80s or early 90s silver Honda Civic pictured below.

Suspect vehicle / Photo: Bakersfield Police Department

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Bakersfield police at 327-7111.