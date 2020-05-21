BPD looking for two wanted in armed robbery, assault

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for two people wanted for an armed robbery and assault earlier this month.

The department said the incident took place in the 300 block of Union Avenue on May 9 at around 2:45 a.m. The suspects assaulted a person and stole several items from the victim at gunpoint before fleeing the area on foot.

The department said the suspects are believed to frequent the 300 block of Union Avenue and are described as:

Black, in his late teens, slim build, with curly black hair. He was wearing a black t-shirt and red shorts.

Black, in his early 20s, with a heavy build. He was wearing a red t-shirt, black shorts and glasses.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ whereabouts is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.