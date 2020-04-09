BPD looking for two suspects in Target robbery

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for two suspects wanted for a robbery that occurred earlier this year.

The department said that on Feb. 2 at the Target located at 3401 Mall View Rd., the suspects filled a shopping cart with merchandise valued at more than $700 and began to exit the store without paying. When loss prevention employees detained them, the male suspect assaulted them with

pepper spray and fled.

The male suspect is described as Hispanic, in his 40s, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 240 pounds, with a goatee. He was wearing a grey hat and black-and -white plaid shirt.

The second suspect has been described as a Hispanic woman in her 40s, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 220 pounds with black medium-length hair. She was wearing a beige long-sleeve shirt and blue jean pants.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ whereabouts is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.