BPD looking for two suspects in residential burglary

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for two suspects responsible for a residential burglary.

The department said the burglary occurred at a residence in the 2900 block of St. Mary’s Street, on May 9 at around 1:40 p.m. The suspects are described as:

Hispanic man wearing a black hat, black shirt, black shorts and black shoes

Hispanic woman with long black hair in a bun, wearing a black tank top and tan leggings

The suspect vehicle is described as a black four-door Mitsubishi Gallant with black rims.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ whereabouts is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.