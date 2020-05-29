BPD looking for two people in Famous Footwear robbery

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for two suspects in a robbery at Famous Footwear earlier this year.

The department said the incident occurred on March 15 at the Famous Footwear store located at 5243 Gosford Road. The suspects grabbed several items and assaulted staff as they exited the business without paying.

The suspects are described as:

Hispanic man in his mid-to-late 30s, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 185 pounds, with short black hair and tattoos on the back of his head, neck and arms.

Hispanic woman in her mid-to-late 30s, 5 feet tall, 160 pounds, with dark brown hair.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ whereabouts is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.