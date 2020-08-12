BPD looking for three people wanted in connection with robbery, kidnapping

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for three people wanted in connection with a robbery and kidnapping that took place last month.

The department said the incident happened on July 18 at 12:35 p.m. in the parking lot at Tractor Supply, located at 6710 Colony Street. It ended about two minutes later at the intersection of Panama Lane at Colony Street, where the victim was able to flee from the suspect vehicle.

The suspects are described as:

Hispanic man, 30 years old, up to 6 feet 1 inch tall, muscular, with dark-colored short buzz hair cut. He was wearing a black t-shirt, black baggy shorts, white socks and black high top shoes, with a possible tattoo on his neck and several tattoos on both arms and hands. He was the front passenger in the vehicle.

White man, 28-30 years old, very skinny with blonde wavy shoulder-length hair, wearing a white tank top. He was driving the vehicle.

White woman in her 20s with light-colored hair and bruising on her right eye. She was a passenger in the vehicle.

The suspect vehicle is described as a white 2000 Honda Civic with a dark blue hood and trunk, black rims, a sunroof and tinted rear windows. There was no visible front license plate.

No details about the burglary and kidnapping has been provided by police at this time.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ whereabouts is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.