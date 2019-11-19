BPD looking for three suspects in Econo Air theft

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for three suspects involved in a grand theft at Econo Air in September.

The department said the theft occurred on Sept. 2 at 314 Union Ave. The three suspects cut through a section of fencing and entered the property. Once inside, they removed several tools and vehicle parts before fleeing the area.

The suspects are described as a white or Hispanic man with short dark hair and a short beard, wearing a blue “Cali” t-shirt, dark-colored shorts, black shoes and tan gloves. The second suspect is a white man with short dark hair. He was wearing a gray t-shirt and blue basketball shorts with a white stripe down the side.

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for this man wanted for a theft at Econo Air.

The third suspect is also a white man. He was wearing a white t-shirt, black and gray basketball shorts, black and white shoes, black baseball hat and was carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information on these men’s whereabouts is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.