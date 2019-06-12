BPD identify three suspects in Raymond A. Spruance Court killing

Three people wanted by Bakersfield police in connection to a shooting on Raymond A. Spruance Court on May 31.

Bakersfield police have identified three people suspected of killing Victor Dominguez on May 31.

Abraham Lopez, 27 / Photo: Bakersfield Police Department

Missy Medina, 30 / Photo: Bakersfield Police Department

Francisco Flores, 36 / Photo: Bakersfield Police Department

Police are looking for Abraham Lopez, 27, Missy Medina, 30, and Francisco Flores, 36.

Police say all three have have outstanding arrest warrants for murder, conspiracy, and gang participation. They are considered armed and dangerous as the gun used in Dominguez’s murder has not been recovered.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts should call Detective Felipe Juarez at 326-3553 or Bakersfield police at 327-7111.